ANALYSIS-Czech, Hungary central banks risk slowing their rate hikes too soon

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, May 13 (Reuters) - The Czech and Hungarian central banks, which last June became the first in the European Union to launch big rate hikes to fight inflation, have surprised investors this week by looking ready to step on the brakes, wary of stifling economic growth.

Analysts say the two Central European central banks could fall behind the curve and weaken their currencies if they slow the pace of rate hikes too soon.

Top policymakers at both banks this week made dovish comments just days after unexpectedly high inflation data came out in both countries, triggering selloffs in the crown and forint, and prompting the Czech bank to intervene to shore up its currency.

Czech year-on-year inflation jumped to 14.2% in April, the highest since December 1993, while Hungary's headline inflation accelerated to 9.5%, the fastest pace of increase since June 2001 despite price caps on fuel, energy bills and basic foodstuffs. Without these measures in place, inflation would be running well into double digits.

Price growth is expected to pick up further in the summer as companies raise prices across the board, hoping that still-buoyant consumer demand - on the back of rapid wage growth - will absorb the shock.

It is anybody's guess right now when inflation will plateau and start slowly declining.

Nevertheless, National Bank of Hungary (NBH) deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said on Thursday that: "We are past the aggressive period of rate hikes" and that a more gradual approach and a prolonged cycle of hikes could be expected.

His comments follow the appointment on Wednesday of central banker Ales Michl to head the Czech bank from July. Michl said at a ceremony held to appoint him that he would propose rate stability for some time once he takes the helm.

The Czech central bank is nevertheless seen lifting rates by 75 bps before he takes over.

Jaromir Sindel, an economist at Citi in Prague, said that a June hike would put rates at a good level to start Michl's term but that there was still a risk the economy could perform better than expected, creating further wage and inflation pressures.

"If ... the new bank board is immune to a further increase in the policy rate, it could ...(lead) to a higher risk premium on the crown because of the bank being behind the curve."

Peter Virovacz, an analyst at ING, said slowing the pace of rate hikes in Hungary when it is running sizeable budget and current account deficits, while global central banks are firmly in tightening mode, was risky.

"The risk is that the market will take this badly and will sell the forint as they do not believe inflation can be contained this way," Virovacz said.

On Friday the forint, pressured by a soaring dollar, dropped to 385.30 versus the euro, compared with 380.80 before Virag spoke.

SLOWDOWN COMING

Since last June the NBH has hiked its base rate by 450 bps to 5.4%, while the Czech central bank has added 550 bps to take its benchmark rate to 5.75%. Hungary's one-week deposit rate, which many investors consider the effective benchmark, stands at 6.45%.

Poland has implemented 515 bps' worth of hikes to take its key rate to 5.25%, but in contrast to its neighbours it is not talking slowing down yet. Though it raised rates less than expected this month, its governor said that was "not a sign of the approaching end of the rate hikes ... and it is not a sign that there will be smaller hikes."

The Czech and Hungarian bank's announcements have caught investors off guard as their economies are still roaring ahead. Hungary's economy is to have grown more than 8% in the first quarter, when the Czech economy expanded 4.6% in annual terms, beating forecasts and weathering the first impact of the war in Ukraine.

Still, a slowdown may be around the corner, with credit demand expected to slow in Hungary according to the NBH, which projects 2.5%-4.5% GDP growth for 2022. The Czech central bank last week cut its 2022 GDP outlook to growth of 0.8% from 3.0%.

The NBH's Virag warned on Thursday that an excessive dry-up in the corporate credit market "must be avoided," while supply chain disruptions and rising energy prices are weighing on manufacturing.

But Hungary's widening current account gap, largely due to the rising cost of energy imports, has increased its vulnerability.

"External risks are pointing towards a delay in Hungary's C/A adjustment, unless a sharper correction in domestic demand and fiscal position offset external factors," Eszter Gargyan at Citigroup said in a note.

"We believe Hungary's widening external gap leaves the HUF among the most vulnerable currencies in the CEE, calling for a cautious approach from the MPC when calibrating the transition to more gradual hikes."

(Writing by Krisztina Than; Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.