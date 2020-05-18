Stocks
BP

ANALYSIS-Coronavirus widens climate rift between European and U.S. oil majors

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Europe's top oil and gas companies have diverted a larger share of their cash to green energy projects since the coronavirus outbreak in a bet the global health crisis will leave a long-term dent in fossil fuel demand, according to a Reuters review of company statements and interviews with executives.

    * European oil majors boost share of low-carbon investments
    * European CEOs see faster energy transition after
coronavirus
    * GRAPHIC: European oil majors' spending tilts green https://tmsnrt.rs/3dWh9VV

 (Adds comment from Total gas and renewables chief, Total buying
assets from EDP, paragraphs 12-14)
    By Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla
    LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - Europe's top oil and gas
companies have diverted a larger share of their cash to green
energy projects since the coronavirus outbreak in a bet the
global health crisis will leave a long-term dent in fossil fuel
demand, according to a Reuters review of company statements and
interviews with executives.
    The plans of companies like BP <BP.L>, Royal Dutch Shell
<RDSa.L> and Total <TOTF.PA> are in step with the European
Union's efforts to transition to a lower-carbon economy and away
from a century-old reliance on oil, and reflect the region's
widening rift with the United States where both the government
and the top drillers are largely staying committed to oil and
gas.
    "We are all living differently and there is a real
possibility that some of this will stick," BP Chief Executive
Bernard Looney told Reuters in a recent interview, citing big
declines in air and road travel, and a boost in telecommuting. 
    Global oil majors have all cut capital spending sharply as
worldwide stay-at-home orders triggered by the coronavirus
outbreak slammed fuel demand and sent oil prices to record lows.
    But Europe's top five producers - BP, Shell, Total, Eni
<ENI.MI>, and Equinor <EQNR.OL> - are all focusing their
investment cuts mainly on oil and gas activities, and giving
their renewables and low carbon businesses a relative boost,
according to Reuters calculations.
    Company executives and investors say they expect fossil fuel
demand to peak earlier than previously thought. At the same
time, the EU is expected to focus economic stimulus on green
energy infrastructure in the wake of the crisis to further align
it with the ambitions of the Paris agreement to fight climate
change, making investments in the sector more attractive.
    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recently
pledged to make climate policies the bloc's "motor for the
recovery.”
    BP aims to keep its previously planned $500 million in
spending on low-carbon initiatives this year intact, despite a
company-wide spending cut of 20% in the wake of the coronavirus,
its incoming Chief Financial Officer Murray Auchincloss said in
an analyst call on April 28.
    Shell CEO Ben van Beurden, meanwhile, told reporters in an
April 30 conference call he also wants to "spare" the company's
New Energy division, which is focused on renewables and
low-carbon technologies, from the worst of its budget cuts. 
    "We still believe there is an energy transition under way
that may pick up speed in the recovery stage and we want to be
well-positioned," van Beurden said. [nL8N2CI534]
    Total still plans to spend its previously planned $1.5-$2
billion on its low-carbon business, despite cutting its overall
2020 spending by $3 billion to $15 billion, CEO Patrick Pouyanne
said in an interview with French paper Le Figaro on May 6.
    "The three European (majors) are going to the low-carbon
neutrality," said Phillipe Sauquet, Total’s president for gas,
renewables and power.
    "Our future is more and more low-carbon sales, more and more
electricity business, more and more renewables."
    Total became a leading player in the Iberian power market on
Monday after a deal with Energías de Portugal <EDP.LS>.
[nL8N2D01EB]
    
    Equinor and Eni also both expressed a continued commitment
to their plans to transition to clean energy. An Equinor
spokesman confirmed the company is not changing its planned $1
billion of investment in renewables and low carbon energy in
2020 and 2021, despite cuts elsewhere.
    Equinor, Shell and Total also announced on May 15 they are
investing in a project in Norway to capture and store
carbon.[nL8N2CX5IK]
    Even after the rejigged spending, investments in renewables
and low-carbon technologies for the top five European oil
companies represents no more than 15% of total investments, and
climate advocates are pressuring the companies to do more.
    The group had already outlined plans to sharply reduce
carbon emissions by 2050 prior to the coronavirus outbreak.
[nL5N2AS33P]
    Some investor said, however, that these plans fall short of
the Paris climate goals.
    London-based investor Sarasin & Partners said that neither
Shell or Total "has set out how they will shift capital away
from expanding fossil fuel production to the extent required by
their ambitions." 
    
    TRANS-ATLANTIC RIFT
    The biggest U.S. oil and gas companies are taking a
different path, encouraged by a government that is a vocal
supporter of expanding fossil fuel production: investment in
business ventures outside petroleum hardly register, and that is
not going to change without a shift in government policy.
    Chevron <CVX.N> CEO Mike Wirth told investors in a
conference call on May 1 he expects demand for oil and gas to
rebound after the coronavirus pandemic lifts.
    "The world is not ready to transition to another source of
energy in large part anytime soon," he said.
    Exxon Mobil <XOM.N> CEO Darren Woods echoed the view in a
call with analysts on the same day.
    "I know that there are a lot of different views on what the
future holds, but I want to be clear on how we see it: The
long-term fundamentals that drive our business have not
changed."
    Exxon shareholder activists unhappy with the company's broad
rejection of climate proposals in recent years have been pushing
recently to strip Woods of his dual chairman role. [nL1N2CV1UP]
    The American Petroleum Institute, which represents all the
largest U.S. oil and gas drillers as well as Shell, BP and
Total, said it also views the coronavirus outbreak’s impact on
fossil fuel demand as a blip.
    U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has long cast
doubt on the science of climate change and has decided to pull
out of the Paris climate agreement citing the economic cost. The
administration is also contemplating ways to pump billions into
its oil and gas sector through tax breaks to preserve an
industry that rapidly grew over the past decade.
    The yawning transatlantic divide offers investors a
troubling choice, according to analysts.
    On the one hand, aligning with international commitments to
the Paris deal seems like a "safe choice", according to Bruce
Duguid, head of stewardship Hermes Equity Ownership Services.
    On the other hand, the deeply depressed prices for fossil
fuels since the onset of the coronavirus could make it the easy
choice for consumers as economies recover.
    "At the moment it is not clear who is right," said Tal
Lomnitzer, senior investment manager at Janus Henderson. "It is
possible that Exxon and Chevron will emerge from the other side
of the crisis looking like heroes. Or possibly irresponsible."

    <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
European oil majors' power ambitions    https://tmsnrt.rs/2T9GhAf
European oil majors' 2020 spending tilts green    https://tmsnrt.rs/2Ww0imM
Oil majors cut 2020 spending by 22% after prices slump    
[nL8N2BI4DL]
    ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
 (Additional reporting by Kate Abnett in Brussles, Valerie
Volcovici in Washington, Stephen Jewkes in Milan, Bate Felix in
Paris; Editing by Richard Valdmanis and Marguerita Choy)
 ((Ron Bousso
email: ron.bousso@thomsonreuters.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ronbousso1
Tel.: +44 (0)207 542 2161
Reuters Messaging: ron.bousso.reuters.com@reuters.net))

Keywords: HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/OILMAJORS TRANSITION (UPDATE 1, ANALYSIS, GRAPHICS, PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BP EQNR CVX XOM

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular