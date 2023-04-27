News & Insights

ANALYSIS-Chile's lithium takeover plan faces technical, political challenges

Credit: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

April 27, 2023 — 09:00 pm EDT

By Fabian Cambero 

    By Fabian Cambero
       SANTIAGO, April 28 (Reuters) - While Chile's plan to
take control of its lithium industry has caused global
shockwaves, state-led production of the metal used to make
electric vehicle batteries is seen by analysts as likely years
away given technical and political challenges.
    President Gabriel Boric last week said he would move to
gradually nationalize the country's lithium industry, which
holds the world's largest reserves of the metal, in a bid to
boost Chile's economy.  
    The plan relies on negotiations with lithium producers,
public-private partnerships with technology companies, tense
negotiations with political rivals, and the creation of a
national lithium company, all of which could take years to
accomplish, analysts said.
    Chile's divided Congress, for example, has already
stonewalled much of Boric's progressive agenda, and the
government would need support from opposition parties.
    "We need projects to be developed as soon as possible if we
want Chile to benefit from this (lithium) boom," said Daniela
Desormeaux, director of Chile's Center for Copper Studies
(Cesco), adding that creating the national lithium company is
"the most complicated" element of the plan since it requires
legislative support.
    Economy Minister Nicolas Grau told Reuters earlier in the
week that the government wanted to start negotiations with
current producers by mid-year and have an agreement before the
end of Boric's term in 2026.
    Full cooperation from existing lithium producers Albemarle
Corp  and SQM  is unlikely, with Albemarle
already signaling it will keep its contract unchanged until it
expires 2043. 
    "The contract itself is not going to change," Albemarle's
Chile Manager Ignacio Mehech told reporters after a meeting with
Corfo, Chile's state development office that it currently holds
its lithium contract with. 
    "State participation, according to what Corfo told us, will
be discussed later when the contract is about to expire and
therefore from now until 2043 our counterpart will continue to
be Corfo."
    SQM on Wednesday signaled that it was ready to start talks
with the government soon. 
    Furthermore, new requirements for unproven extraction
techniques and long environmental regulatory review times could
"act as a brake on the development of lithium projects at a time
when the lithium 'moment' is widely seen as right now," said
Nicholas Watson, from consultancy Teneo.
    "Even if the entity is authorized, it will take time to
establish it as a fully resourced and viable outfit that can
partner effectively with private firms," said Watson, referring
to a state lithium company.
    
    CODELCO'S ROLE
    Chile's state-run Codelco, the largest copper producer in
the world, plays a key role in Boric's lithium plan although it
has no experience in producing the white metal.
    Despite some concerns that lithium production could distract
Codelco from its core copper focus, Grau said the government has
"faith in Codelco's abilities." He did not rule out Codelco
being the operator in future public-private partnerships.
    Getting a cohesive plan together soon matters could become
more political as the country faces presidential elections in
two years.
    "If negotiations drag out, the 2025 electoral cycle will
begin to play a larger role as some candidates could offer a
different vision for the country's lithium," according to a
report from the Eurasia consultancy.
 
    WAIT AND SEE
    Chile was the world's largest lithium producer until
Australia overtook it in 2017. A JPMorgan report noted that
Argentina's burgeoning lithium industry, which has tended to
embrace private producers, could overtake Chile in 2028.
    "For now, it remains uncertain whether Chile will be able to
organize its lithium industry towards considerable growth in
terms of production and industry value," said Johann Tan, a
commodities analyst at Fitch Solutions. 
    Despite Chile's leading role in global lithium production,
"the effort to assert state control over strategic projects"
could enhance the role of Australia and Argentina "which have
demonstrated greater regulatory certainty and fewer risks of
resource nationalism," the Eurasia report read.
    The report noted that Argentina currently has more lithium
projects in the pipeline than any other country in the world.
    SQM and Albemarle, the only two companies that currently
extract lithium in Chile, both held preliminary meetings with
the country's state development office this week to discuss the
government's plan. 
    SQM said it would need an additional $2 billion to meet its
environmental sustainability goals, which it said also align
with the government's lithium strategy. Albemarle has said it
needs new water sources to expand in Chile's Atacama salt flat,
noting a desalination project was awaiting permits and
construction.
    The government is seeking a controlling stake in all
public-private partnerships in the Atacama salt flat, but when
asked if private companies will be in charge of decision making
or if the state will have the final say, the economy minister
said it would depend on negotiations.
    "In the Atacama salt flat, the answers to those questions
will be answered little by little as negotiations progress,"
Grau said. 
    Outside the Atacama, the government said it would take a
controlling stake in "strategic" salt flats, but has yet to
define that also.
    When asked which salt flats are strategic, Grau said "there
still isn't enough information, but of course that will exist
when private companies participate."
    Several companies have already begun exploration in Chile's
Maricunga salt flat south of the Atacama. Grau added that "it's
reasonable to leave space" for how the specifics of each
public-private partnership will work depending on the value of
each project.
    "Maybe Albemarle or SQM can negotiate a shareholders
agreement that could work," said Juan Carlos Guajardo, head of
Plusmining consulting in Santiago, but added he finds it hard to
imagine that smaller companies would want to provide capital for
projects on which the state makes the final decisions.   
  

 (Reporting by Fabián Andrés Cambero and Ashitha Shivaprasad;
Editing by Alexander Villegas, Ernest Scheyder and Marguerita
Choy)
