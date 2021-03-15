World Markets

ANALYSIS-Buyers return but Dubai real estate faces long road to recovery

    * Dubai property prices at decade-low levels
    * Not expected to return to pre-pandemic levels until 2022
    * Secondary sales outpace primary
    * Oversupply remains key challenge for recovery 

    By Yousef Saba and Lisa Barrington
    DUBAI, March 15 (Reuters) - Fancy working from home in a
poolside villa, bathed in year-round sun?
    Prime Dubai properties have been snapped up in the past few
months by buyers taking advantage of decade-low prices, easy
financing and an economy open for business despite the pandemic.
    Sales of luxury villas, sea-view apartments and second-hand
family houses have jumped, re-energising a property market that 
saw a sharp fall in activity at the height of the pandemic and
had been in a five-year slump prior to that. But with rents
still falling and oversupply weighing, the road to recovery will
be long for one of the emirate's main economic engines.
    Dubai's economy - reliant on trade, tourism and its
international reputation as a regional hub for business services
- was hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic last year as firms
slashed jobs. Many foreign workers, needed to support demand in
a real estate sector that contributed 7.2% of GDP in 2019, left.
    Yet market activity has picked up in the last six months,
after lockdowns and curfews were lifted, estate agents say,
helping to stabilise prices for family villas and high-end beach
and golf course properties. 
    
 
    Realtor Matthew Bate, whose agency Nest deals mainly in
high-end villas, says business has become much busier in the
past few months as nationals, residents and foreign visitors
took the opportunity to buy.  
    "We did have some distressed assets coming out of the
COVID-19 lockdown. Now I would say we are back up into early
2020, 2019 prices," he said. 
    While much of the world re-imposed coronavirus restrictions
this winter tourist season, Dubai welcomed visitors and the UAE
started one of the world's fastest vaccination campaigns.
    "We had a huge influx of tourists... it exposed a lot of
people to Dubai ... The last 2-3 clients we had, dealing with
properties over 15 million AED ($4.08 million), they have
properties in New York, London and they are now looking at
Dubai," he said.
    Still, while prices of high-end villas have stabilised,
apartment prices as a whole in the emirate were mostly still
falling in February, a price index by ValuStrat shows.
    S&P credit analyst Sapna Jagtiani does not expect Dubai's
real estate market to recover to pre-pandemic levels until some
time next year.
    "Prices are down by 40%-50% from the last peak (2014) ...
this is why we think a recovery in prices to similar levels will
be slow and long," she said.
    Rents at the end of 2020 were about 5-10% lower than the
market's last trough a decade ago, Jagtiani said.
    Even before the pandemic, the long-term economic trend in
the United Arab Emirates had been sluggish since the 2014-2015
oil price crash, said Christopher Payne, chief economist at
Peninsula Real Estate, a UAE-based investment and research
company. 
    "Lower oil prices are also feeding through to population
numbers; you have to cut costs, people get laid off and people
leave the country," he said.
    
    VILLA RUSH
    Low prices, relaxed mortgage conditions and a desire for
more spacious properties as the pandemic jump-started working
from home, have driven secondary market sales transactions in
Dubai to record highs every month since September, said Lynette
Abad of Property Finder Group, a real estate search portal.
    The dominance of secondary transactions marks a fundamental
market shift for Dubai. Off-plan sales from new projects used to
dominate, but several developers slowed or halted new projects
last year. They included Emaar Properties' <EMAR.DU> Dubai Creek
Harbour, a luxury development of waterfront apartments designed
to house 200,000 people, sources told Reuters last April.
[nL8N2BU10U]
    
    
    Dubai's hosting of the Expo 2020 world fair, due to take
place in October after being postponed because of the pandemic,
as well as a recent series of measures to relax long-term visa
and citizenship rules, should boost market sentiment in the
medium- to long-term, analysts say. The recent normalisation of
the UAE's ties with Israel and a thawing of relations with Qatar
are also seen as positives that could boost investment in Dubai
and its property market, they say.
    But despite optimism over rising demand for certain sectors
of the market, oversupply remains a key problem.
    For years supply has outpaced demand for new houses and
apartments in a market where most of the population are
foreigners. 
    "The supply-demand imbalance is likely to worsen over the
course of 2021. This will result from rising levels of supply,
particularly over the next 12-18 months, and increasingly
curtailed demand as businesses and employees navigate through
downsizing and ultimately repatriation of unemployed workers,"
Asteco, a real estate services company, said in a report. 
    New supply forecasts for 2021 vary. Real estate consultancy
Knight Frank sees "historic levels" of new supply coming online
this year, at around 83,000 residential units in Dubai, up from
35,808 last year, while Asteco expects around 41,500 this year,
up from its estimate of around 34,050 in 2020.
    "Some market indicators will look better in 2021 ... (like)
growth in mortgage buying in Dubai, etc. ... But will it trigger
recovery? Maybe not by itself. We think the main aspect that
would trigger recovery is cutback on supply," Jagtiani said.
    
    SURVIVABILITY
    Cutbacks to new projects have hurt developers' bottom lines.
Emaar, Dubai's largest listed developer, reported a 58% fall in
net profit last year and rival DAMAC Properties made a net loss
of 1.04 billion dirhams ($283.16 million). [nL1N2KK03R]
    "There are multiple stresses on developers, mainly to manage
liquidity and cash flow while making timely deliveries,
additionally pre-sales may not be very encouraging in 2021 and
mostly you'll see reduced profit and higher leverage," Jagtiani
said.
    A wave of restructurings swept the industry and some
developers went bust in the years following the 2008 financial
crisis.
    Signs of further restructuring and consolidation are
emerging, including Emaar planning a takeover and delisting of
its malls unit, and state-linked Meraas Holding being brought
under the investment vehicle of the emirate's ruler, Dubai
Holding. [nL2N2L026H] [nL8N2DM1V4] 
    Bigger players with links to the emirate or its rulers will
likely be able to weather the storm, with access to cheap land
and prime locations.
    "Developers with stronger balance sheets will have higher
chances of survival than smaller ones as market share will shift
to developers offering the most flexible payment plans. It is
difficult for small developers to address affordability
concerns," Mohamad Haidar of Arqaam Capital said. 
    
($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

    <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Dubai real estate sector performance    https://tmsnrt.rs/3rIZjwU
Dubai residential transactions    https://tmsnrt.rs/3cpzjQm
Dubai average rental rates    https://tmsnrt.rs/3rP2nHu
    ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
 (Reporting by Yousef Saba and Lisa Barrington; Editing by
Carmel Crimmins and Susan Fenton)
 ((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

Keywords: EMIRATES REALESTATE/DUBAI (ANALYSIS, PIX, TV)

    Most Popular