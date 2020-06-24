ANALYSIS-BP's stranded Canadian, Angolan assets expose wider industry risks

World Markets
    * BP cuts its long-term oil price forecast to $55 a barrel
    * BP's price forecast well below those of most rivals
    * Canadian sands, offshore Angola both require hefty costs
    * GRAPHIC: BP's stranded assets https://tmsnrt.rs/3fNShQX

    By Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla
    LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - When BP <BP.L> slashed its
long-term oil price outlook last week, prospects in Canada and
Angola were rendered worthless, company sources and analysts
said, exposing broader risks the industry faces as the world
pivots to low-carbon energy. 
    The $17.5 billion write-down, part of Chief Executive
Bernard Looney's drive to wean BP off fossil fuel, was the
biggest the London-based company booked since the aftermath of
the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster. 
    BP lowered its long-term oil price outlook from about $70 a
barrel to $55, slashing the value of its $14.2 billion
early-stage exploration portfolio by two thirds. It also wrote
down $8 billion to $11 billion in the value of producing
assets.[nL8N2DS0X6]
    BP did not detail which assets were rendered uneconomical by
the price adjustment, but company sources said they included
three areas, including resources in Canadian oil sands and
ultra-deepwater wells off Angola, which involve high costs.
    An analysis by consultancy Rystad Energy also showed BP's
exploration impairments would include mainly Canada and Angola.
    A BP spokesman declined to comment.
    BP holds interests in three oil sands lease areas through
the Sunrise Oil Sands project with Husky Energy <HSE.TO>, the
Terre de Grace partnership with Value Creation and the Pike Oil
Sands project with Canadian National Resources.
    Canada's oil sands require complex and energy-intensive
extraction processes that cause heavy carbon pollution.
    "We recognise that oil sands projects raise environmental
challenges and we are actively seeking ways to undertake these
projects while minimising the environmental footprint," BP said
on its website. 
    BP's 2019 annual report said the Canadian oil sand
exploration resource was valued at $2.5 billion, while Angola's
so-called "intangible assets" were valued between $1 billion to
$2 billion.
    "BP's revision makes their oil price outlook more
realistic," said Parul Chopra, vice president for upstream
research at Rystad Energy.
    "Oil sand projects in Canada have breakevens more than $45
per barrel and many ultra-deepwater projects in Angola, Brazil
and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico have similar high breakeven prices."
    
    STRANDED ASSETS
    BP's new forecast of $55 a barrel, an average for the
benchmark Brent oil until 2050, is much lower than assumptions
made by several rivals, some of whose forecasts are $70 or more,
suggesting they face the risk of large impairments in future.
    The lower forecast highlights the risk of stranded assets,
or oil and gas resources that can not be tapped if the world
wants to meet targets in the 2015 Paris climate agreement to
reduce carbon emissions to net zero by the end of the century.
    Looney's predecessor Bob Dudley had previously dismissed the
idea that BP had stranded assets.
    Long-term price forecasts vary across the industry. At the
lower end of the scale, the International Energy Agency lists an
average oil price of $59 a barrel in 2040, based on its
sustainable development scenario calculated against 2018 prices.
    Meanwhile, Spain's Repsol booked 5.7 billion euros in
upstream asset impairments, even when assuming oil would rise to
$87 in 2035.
    A Shell spokeswoman said its financial outlook was based on
an oil price of about $65 by 2025.
    Equinor assumes a price of $80 in 2030. A spokesman for the
Norwegian state-owned oil company said cutting the assumption to
$50 would reduce Equinor's net present value (NPV) by 17%.
    Italy's Eni lists $70 as its long-term oil price assumption,
although Eni Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi said the firm
still did not have stranded assets in a $50 scenario. 
    "The clock must be ticking on the assumptions used at Eni
and in particular Equinor," said Andrew Grant at think-tank
Carbon Tracker, which estimates oil majors would have to cut
output by 35% from 2019 to 2040 to meet Paris targets.

