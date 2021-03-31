ANALYSIS-Biden infrastructure plan bets big on U.S. return to mass transit after COVID-19

By comparison, annual U.S. private vehicle travel fell only 13.2% in 2020.

Taxpayers often are subsidizing near-empty buses and trains to keep essential transit routes open. Congress has awarded transit agencies nearly $70 billion in emergency assistance, including $30.5 billion Biden signed into law in March.

Some Republicans in Congress in February sought to shift $10 billion of the transit assistance to states to repair highways, but Democrats rejected that.

On Monday, Senator Ed Markey and Representative Ayanna Pressley, both progressive Democrats, introduced legislation to help transit systems offer free or heavily discounted travel. They cite data that low-income families typically spend nearly 30% of household income on transportation expenses.

Even before the pandemic triggered the first economic shutdowns in March 2020, many U.S. mass transit systems were plagued by overcrowding and delays after years of under-investment.

Biden's plan would invest $85 billion in subways, buses and other transportation systems, the plan says, "to modernize existing transit and help agencies expand their systems to meet rider demand," part of a broader push to get more people out of private cars.

"It will ultimately reduce traffic congestion for everyone," the plan says.

Representative Chuy García, a Democrat representing Chicago, said the funds to modernize transit will ensure families "are not cut off from jobs, healthcare, or school simply because they can't afford a car."

Last year, a growing number of Americans opted to buy lower-priced used cars, and automakers reported a higher number of first-time new car buyers.

Volkswagen Group of America Chief Executive Scott Keogh said in November the number of first-time U.S. car buyers had grown during the pandemic. "It’s clearly a signal that people have some doubts in public transportation, potentially some doubts in ride-share,” Keogh said.

Mary Nichols, who was California Air Resources Board chair, said last year COVID-19 had led "to an increase in sales of old cars for people who might have taken a bus before.”

