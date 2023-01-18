ANALYSIS-Bank of Japan strikes back against bond bears as battle lines harden

By Tom Westbrook and Junko Fujita

SINGAPORE/TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan hit back at bond speculators on Wednesday, holding fast to its ultra-easy monetary policy against intense market pressure for change, and leaving both sides to brace for what may be a long and expensive test of wills.

Investors have begun betting aggressively against Japanese bonds because the world's third-largest economy is finally finding inflation and many think this will eventually force the central bank to emerge from decades of experimental stimulus policies.

Wednesday's steadfast resolve, however, in the teeth of fever-pitch speculation that pushed bond yields through the BOJ ceiling for three sessions in a row, reminded speculators of why bets against BOJ policy have been dubbed the "widowmaker" for their inevitable demise.

But it also signals a new stage for those trades: While Japan's policy stance appears as stubborn as ever, it also looks increasingly vulnerable as the potential benefits fade and the side effects grow more severe. Investors who can afford to hold long-term positions may try waiting out the BOJ.

"There's probably less asymmetry in the trade," said Tom Nash, a fixed income portfolio manager at UBS Asset Management in Sydney.

He has been betting on a BOJ policy shift since last April via a short position in bond futures and is keeping that, with a long-term view that the BOJ's yield caps - set at 50 basis points either side of 0% for the benchmark 10 year government bond JP10YTN=JBTC - are unsustainable.

But he concedes that the outlook is volatile and that December's surprise policy tweak by the BOJ, which doubled the yield band and was taken as a sign of the BOJ policy's vulnerability, leaves less room for returns from here.

The bond market has become the arena for markets' challenge to the BOJ, with speculators last Friday finally breaking through the BOJ's yield ceiling, just one month after it had been raised to 0.5% from 0.25%.

After Wednesday's decision to retain the yield cap and ultra-low rates, the 10-year bond yield fell sharply, suggesting many speculators were closing positions and getting out of the BOJ's way. But by the afternoon close, some of that move had already unwound.

The yenJPY=EBS, which had rallied in recent weeks with speculation a policy shift could at some point start to close the wide interest rate gap with the United States and other major economies, fell more than 2%, before also retracing.

THE WIDOWMAKER

The BOJ's refusal to budge casts fresh doubt over whether the market's persistent assaults on the yield cap can finally get the better of the widowmaker.

"The attacks will subside if they hold firm," said Andrew Lilley, chief interest rates strategist at Sydney-based investment bank Barrenjoey.

By sticking to its guns, the BOJ could cause investors to lose money, and they would no longer see the market as a one-sided bet against the central bank.

"(But) they have to do this consecutively, at least for the next three meetings," he added, with the aim of keeping any gains for speculators below the cost of being short cash bonds, which Lilley said was roughly 6% per annum.

Traders expect a protracted struggle with the markets, however, because pricing for Japanese interest rate swaps JPYIRS= and bond yields either side of the 10-year point 0#JPBMK= suggest a market level for 10-year yields around 1%, or a bit lower.

Many analysts see little let-up in selling pressure to push it there, which foreshadows tough months ahead.

A key juncture for policy also looms with the retirement in April of BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who ushered in the yield curve control policy in 2016 and may be replaced by a more hawkish successor.

In addition, there is widespread concern that Japan's bond market has grown dysfunctional as the BOJ, through its bond purchases to keep yields low, has ended up owning half of the country's outstanding debt.

Still, in the past year several bouts of intense speculative interest have been repelled by the Bank of Japan and the vow on Wednesday was to "continue with large-scale JGB purchases" and make "nimble responses" elsewhere.

"I think that they were making a very definitive point to the market," said Bart Wakabayashi, branch manager at State Street in Tokyo.

"'We're here to do what we said we're going to do. We don't want some crazy speculation, we want to destroy speculation.'"

($1 = 130.8100 yen)

(Writing by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

