Analogue Holdings Projects Profit Dip in First Half of 2024

May 27, 2024 — 05:38 am EDT

Analogue Holdings Limited (HK:1977) has released an update.

Analogue Holdings Limited has indicated a decline in its net profit for the first half of 2024, estimating earnings between HK$60 million to HK$65 million, a significant drop from the previous year’s HK$237.5 million, which included one-off gains. The adjusted figures represent a decrease of approximately 13% to 19.7% from 2023’s adjusted net profit. Shareholders and potential investors are cautioned to be aware of these preliminary figures, which have not been audited, and await further announcements.

