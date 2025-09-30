Analog Devices (XTRA:ANL) Price Target Increased by 14.79% to 232.63

The average one-year price target for Analog Devices (XTRA:ANL) has been revised to 232,63 € / share. This is an increase of 14.79% from the prior estimate of 202,66 € dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 134,22 € to a high of 279,07 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.65% from the latest reported closing price of 210,25 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,993 funds or institutions reporting positions in Analog Devices. This is an increase of 117 owner(s) or 4.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANL is 0.45%, an increase of 0.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.01% to 524,751K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 26,317K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,341K shares , representing an increase of 11.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANL by 19.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,959K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,673K shares , representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANL by 7.22% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,079K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,785K shares , representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANL by 7.09% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,688K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,054K shares , representing an increase of 5.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANL by 11.14% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 10,239K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,215K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANL by 0.30% over the last quarter.

