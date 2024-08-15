Analog Devices Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Analog Devices. Our analysis of options history for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 11% of traders were bullish, while 66% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $396,711, and 5 were calls, valued at $376,900.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $210.0 and $240.0 for Analog Devices, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Analog Devices stands at 610.83, with a total volume reaching 5,913.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Analog Devices, situated within the strike price corridor from $210.0 to $240.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Analog Devices Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $8.6 $8.4 $8.6 $220.00 $187.4K 504 256 ADI CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $2.0 $1.75 $1.8 $220.00 $173.7K 652 977 ADI PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $18.5 $18.3 $18.5 $230.00 $83.2K 290 45 ADI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $18.3 $17.9 $18.1 $230.00 $81.4K 290 90 ADI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $2.15 $1.85 $1.9 $220.00 $78.7K 652 1.3K

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices is a leading analog, mixed signal, and digital signal processing chipmaker. The firm has a significant market share lead in converter chips, which are used to translate analog signals to digital and vice versa. The company serves tens of thousands of customers, and more than half of its chip sales are made to industrial and automotive end markets. Analog Devices' chips are also incorporated into wireless infrastructure equipment.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Analog Devices, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Analog Devices Currently trading with a volume of 1,716,683, the ADI's price is up by 3.71%, now at $223.3. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 6 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Analog Devices

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $250.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Analog Devices, targeting a price of $250.

