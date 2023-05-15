Analog Devices To Invest EUR 630 Mln In Limerick For R&D And Manufacturing Facility

(RTTNews) - Analog Devices Inc. (ADI), on Monday, announced a new €630 million investment at its European regional headquarters in the Raheen Business Park in Limerick, Ireland to construct a new, state-of-the-art, 45,000 sq-ft Research & Development and manufacturing facility.

The company stated that the new facility would support ADI's development of next-generation signal processing innovations designed to accelerate the digital transformation of Industrial, Automotive, Healthcare, and other sectors.

It is expected to triple ADI's European wafer production capacity and aligns with the company's goal of doubling its internal manufacturing capacity to enhance the resiliency of its global supply chain and better serve customer needs.

Further, this investment is expected to grow ADI's employment footprint in the mid-west region of Ireland by 600 new positions, a significant increase to ADI's current 1,500 employees in Ireland and 3,100 employees in Europe as a whole.

The new investment is planned as part of a collaboration within the European Union's Important Projects of Common European Interest on Microelectronics and Communication Technologies (IPCEI ME/CT) initiative, and will support cross-border collaborative research.

