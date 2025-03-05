Is Analog Devices Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

With a market cap of $112.2 billion, Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products. The Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company product portfolio includes both general-purpose products used by a range of customers and applications, as well as application-specific products designed for specific target markets.
Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Analog Devices fits this description perfectly. The company is a semiconductor leader that helps drive advancements in digitized factories, mobility, and digital healthcare, combat climate change, and reliably connect humans and the world.
However, the company dipped 8.5% from its 52-week high of $247.10 recorded on Feb. 20, 2025. Over the last three months, Analog Devices stock has risen 3.6%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 5.1% decrease.
In the longer term, ADI has gained 6.5% on YTD, exceeding SPX’s 1.8% decrease. Over the last 52 weeks, shares of Analog Devices have climbed 16.2%, while the S&P 500 has gained nearly 12.6%.
Despite few fluctuations, ADI has remained mostly above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.
Shares of Analog Devices rose 9.7% on Feb. 19 after the announcement of Q1 2025 results, which topped Wall Street expectations with revenue of $2.4 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.63. Looking ahead, the company expects revenue in the range of $2.50 billion and adjusted EPS to grow to $1.68 for Q2 2025.
In contrast, rival Intel Corporation (INTC) fell behind ADI. INTC shares crumbled 53.2% in the last 52 weeks and moved up 6.4% on a YTD basis.
Analysts are optimistic about ADI's prospects, given its outperformance compared to broader markets over the past year. With a consensus "Strong Buy" rating from 30 analysts, the stock is currently trading below the mean price target of $264.32.On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
