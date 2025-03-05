Is Analog Devices Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

With a market cap of $112.2 billion, Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products. The Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company product portfolio includes both general-purpose products used by a range of customers and applications, as well as application-specific products designed for specific target markets.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Analog Devices fits this description perfectly. The company is a semiconductor leader that helps drive advancements in digitized factories, mobility, and digital healthcare, combat climate change, and reliably connect humans and the world.

Active Investor:

However, the company dipped 8.5% from its 52-week high of $247.10 recorded on Feb. 20, 2025. Over the last three months, Analog Devices stock has risen 3.6%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 5.1% decrease.

In the longer term, ADI has gained 6.5% on YTD, exceeding SPX’s 1.8% decrease. Over the last 52 weeks, shares of Analog Devices have climbed 16.2%, while the S&P 500 has gained nearly 12.6%.

Despite few fluctuations, ADI has remained mostly above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.

Shares of Analog Devices rose 9.7% on Feb. 19 after the announcement of Q1 2025 results, which topped Wall Street expectations with revenue of $2.4 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.63. Looking ahead, the company expects revenue in the range of $2.50 billion and adjusted EPS to grow to $1.68 for Q2 2025.

In contrast, rival Intel Corporation (INTC) fell behind ADI. INTC shares crumbled 53.2% in the last 52 weeks and moved up 6.4% on a YTD basis.

Analysts are optimistic about ADI's prospects, given its outperformance compared to broader markets over the past year. With a consensus "Strong Buy" rating from 30 analysts, the stock is currently trading below the mean price target of $264.32.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.