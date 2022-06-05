Analog Devices Stock Has Outperformed The S&P Since 2018- Here's Why

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) stock price has jumped 1.9x from around $85 in 2018 end to $165 currently, primarily due to favorable changes in its P/S multiple. During this period, the company also witnessed an 18% rise in revenues, but a 40% jump in the outstanding share count negatively impacted the company’s revenue per share. Despite this, the company’s stock price has risen strongly, and has managed to outperform the S&P 500, which returned around 60% over the same period.

In our interactive dashboard, Why Analog Devices Stock Moved: ADI Stock Has Gained 92% Since 2018, we break down the factors behind this move.

(A) ADI’s Total Revenue has risen 18% from $6.2 billion in FY 2018 to $7.3 billion currently

Analog Devices’ total revenue initially dropped from $6.2 billion in FY ’18 to $5.6 billion in FY ’20, before jumping strongly to $7.3 billion in FY ’21, and currently stands at around the same level (ADI’s fiscal year ends in October).

The company designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of integrated circuits and tracks its results across just one reportable segment.

Despite weak numbers in FY ’19 and FY ’20, the company’s recent jump in sales means that revenue numbers now stand 20% higher than its FY ’18 levels.

For additional details about ADI’s revenues and comparison to peers, see Analog Devices (ADI) Revenue Comparison

(B) Revenue per share (RPS) increased 11% from $16.66 in FY 2018 to $18.42 currently

ADI’s revenue rose from $6.2 billion in FY 2018 to $7.3 billion currently, but the outstanding share count rose from 372.1 million in FY 2018 to around 522.2 million currently.

Due to this, RPS has risen 11% from $16.66 in FY ’18 to $18.42 currently.

(C) Price-To-Sales (P/S) multiple for ADI rose strongly from 7.2x in 2018 to 13.7x by 2020 end but has pulled back to 11.8x currently, still 1.6x higher than its 2018 level

ADI’s P/S multiple rose strongly to around 13.7x by late 2020, on the back of rising investor expectations surrounding increased demand for its products, leading to a rise in the company’s sales.

However, due to the increased economic uncertainty weighing on the broader markets, the P/S multiple has pulled back, currently standing at around 11.8x.

For additional details about the company stock returns and comparison to peers, see Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Return Comparison.

Returns Jun 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] ADI Return 0% -4% 132% S&P 500 Return 1% -13% 86% Trefis Multi-Strategy Portfolio 3% -16% 230%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 6/2/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

