Analog Devices Sees Strong Growth In Q2; Boosts Dividend 11%; Shares Jump 7.6% - Update

February 18, 2026 — 07:26 am EST

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, semiconductor company Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) provided earnings and revenue guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

For the second quarter, the company projects earnings in a range of $2.04 to $2.34 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $2.73 to $3.03 per share on projected revenues between $3.4 billion and $3.60 billion.

The company's Board of Directors declared an 11 percent higher quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per outstanding share of common stock, payable on March 17, 2026 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on March 3, 2026.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, ADI is trading on the Nasdaq at $363.00, up $25.49 or 7.55 percent.

