Analog Devices sees revenue recovering coming out of Q1 seasonality

On the Q1earnings conference call Analog Devices (ADI) said it would expect to see gross margin improvement working through the back half of the year, and that from a longer term perspective, it likely needs $2.7B in quarterly revenue to get back to 70% non-GAAP gross margins.

