Analog Devices sees Q1 adjusted EPS $1.53, +/- 10c, consensus $1.57

Sees Q1 revenue $2.35B, +/- $100M, consensus $2.34B. “At the midpoint of this revenue outlook, we expect reported operating margin of approximately 22.0%, +/- 130 bps, and adjusted operating margin of approximately 40.0%, +/- 100 bps.”
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ADI:
- Analog Devices reports Q4 adjusted EPS $1.67, consensus $1.64
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, November 26, 2024
- Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, November 25 – November 29, 2024
- ADI Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.