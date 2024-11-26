Analog Devices sees Q1 adjusted EPS $1.53, +/- 10c, consensus $1.57

Sees Q1 revenue $2.35B, +/- $100M, consensus $2.34B. “At the midpoint of this revenue outlook, we expect reported operating margin of approximately 22.0%, +/- 130 bps, and adjusted operating margin of approximately 40.0%, +/- 100 bps.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ADI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.