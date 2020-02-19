Analog Devices revenue forecast misses on coronavirus impact

US Markets

Chipmaker Analog Devices Inc on Wednesday forecast second-quarter revenue that fell short of analysts' estimates, as the company accounted for a $70 million hit related to the coronavirus outbreak.

The company expects revenue of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, plus or minus $50 million, below estimates of $1.38 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The rapidly spreading virus has killed over 2,000 in China and stricken some 74,000 people, confining millions to their homes, disrupting supply chains and delaying reopening of factories after the extended Lunar New Year holiday break.

