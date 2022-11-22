Analog Devices Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Analog Devices (ADI) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $936.23 million, or $1.82 per share. This compares with $75.69 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Analog Devices reported adjusted earnings of $2.73 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 38.9% to $3.25 billion from $2.34 billion last year.

Analog Devices earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $936.23 Mln. vs. $75.69 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.82 vs. $0.16 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.58 -Revenue (Q4): $3.25 Bln vs. $2.34 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.