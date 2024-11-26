Analog Devices Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Analog Devices (ADI) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $478.07 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $498.43 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Analog Devices reported adjusted earnings of $1.67 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.1% to $2.443 billion from $2.716 billion last year.

Analog Devices earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $478.07 Mln. vs. $498.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.96 vs. $1.00 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.443 Bln vs. $2.716 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.43 - $1.63 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.25 - $2.45 Bln

