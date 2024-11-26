News & Insights

Markets
ADI

Analog Devices Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

November 26, 2024 — 07:06 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Analog Devices (ADI) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $478.07 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $498.43 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Analog Devices reported adjusted earnings of $1.67 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.1% to $2.443 billion from $2.716 billion last year.

Analog Devices earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $478.07 Mln. vs. $498.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.96 vs. $1.00 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.443 Bln vs. $2.716 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.43 - $1.63 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.25 - $2.45 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.