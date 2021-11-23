Analog Devices Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Analog Devices (ADI) reported earnings for fourth quarter that fell from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $75.69 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $386.53 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 52.9% to $2.34 billion from $1.53 billion last year.

Analog Devices earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q4): $1.73 vs. $1.44 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.70 -Revenue (Q4): $2.34 Bln vs. $1.53 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.68 - $1.88 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.50 - $2.70 Bln

