News & Insights

Markets
ADI

Analog Devices Q3 Profit Down, Adj. EPS Beats Market

August 21, 2024 — 08:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Semiconductor company Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) reported Wednesday weak profit in its third quarter on lower revenues. Adjusted earnings, however, beat market estimates.

For the third quarter, the company's net income declined to $392.23 million from last year's $877.02 million. Earnings per share were $0.79, down 55% from last year's $1.74.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.58, compared to prior year's $2.49.

Analysts on average expected the company to report earnings of $1.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue of $2.31 billion declined 25 percent from $3.08 billion a year ago. The Street was looking for revenues of $2.27 billion for the quarter.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, Analog Devices shares were gaining around 1.1 percent to trade at $225.85.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.