Analog Devices Q3 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) reported that its third quarter net income increased to $518.5 million from $392.2 million, prior year. Earnings per share was $1.04 compared to $0.79. Adjusted earnings per share increased to $2.05 from $1.58. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $1.95, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Third quarter revenue increased to $2.88 billion from $2.31 billion, last year.

For the fourth quarter, the company forecasts revenue of $3.0 billion, with a forecast range of plus/minus $100 million. The company projects reported EPS to be $1.53, with a forecast range of plus/minus $0.10, and adjusted EPS to be $2.22, with a forecast range of plus/minus $0.10.

