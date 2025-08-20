Analog Devices Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Analog Devices ADI reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 non-GAAP earnings of $2.05 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%. This company reported earnings of $1.58 per share in the year-ago period.

Analog Devices’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 5.6%.

Analog Devices’ second-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $2.88 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.45%. The top line increased from the year-ago quarter’s $2.31 billion.

Analog Devices, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Analog Devices, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Analog Devices, Inc. Quote

Analog Devices’ Q3 Details

Industrial: Revenues from this segment were $1.29 billion, representing 45% of total revenues and reflecting 23% year-over-year growth.

Automotive: Revenues reached $850.6 million (or 30% of total revenue), up 22% year over year.

Consumer: The segment generated $372.2 million (or 13% of revenue), marking a 21% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

Communications: Revenues came in at $372.5 million, accounting for 13% of total revenues and rising 40% year over year.

The adjusted gross margin expanded 130 basis points to 69.2%, while the adjusted operating margin was 42.2%, up 100 basis points year over year.

ADI’s Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

As of Aug. 2, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $2.32 billion, down from $2.38 billion as of May 3, 2025. The company also held $1.15 billion in short-term investments during the third quarter. Long-term debt was $8.14 billion compared with $6.65 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

Analog Devices generated $1.17 billion in operating cash flow and $1.09 billion in free cash flow during the third quarter of fiscal 2025.

The company returned $1.57 billion to shareholders, comprising $490 million in dividends and $1.08 billion in share repurchases.

ADI Releases Q4 Guidance

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, management expects revenues of $3.0 billion (+/- $100 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.79 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 14%.

The company projects a reported operating margin of approximately 30.5% (+/-150 bps) and an adjusted operating margin of about 43.5% (+/-100 bps).

Reported earnings are anticipated to be $1.53 (+/-$0.10) per share, while adjusted earnings are expected to be $2.22 (+/-$0.10) per share. The consensus mark for the same is pinned at $1.98 per share.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, ADI carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Amphenol APH, Qualys QLYS and F5 FFIV are some other top-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector. Amphenol, Qualys and F5 sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Amphenol shares have gained 58.4%, year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Amphenol’s full-year 2025 earnings is pegged at $3.02 per share, up by 4 cents over the past seven days, suggesting a growth of 59.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Qualys shares have declined 5%, year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Qualys’s full-year 2025 earnings has been revised upward to $6.35 in the past 30 days, suggesting year-over-year growth of 3.6%.

F5 shares have gained 25.4%, year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for F5’s full-year fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at $15.38 per share, implying a rise of 15% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.

