Analog Devices Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Analog Devices ADI reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 non-GAAP earnings of $1.85 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.5%. This company reported earnings of $1.40 per share in the year-ago period.

Analog Devices’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 6%.

Analog Devices’ second-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $2.64 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.51%. The top line increased from the year-ago quarter’s $2.16 billion.

ADI’s top and bottom line results were driven by stronger-than-expected performance in the consumer, industrial, communications and automotive end markets.

Analog Devices, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Analog Devices, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Analog Devices, Inc. Quote

Analog Devices’ Q2 Details

Industrial: Revenues from this segment were $1.16 billion, which represented 44% of total revenues and increased 17% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15 billion.

Automotive: Revenues reached $849.5 million (or 32% of total revenue), reflecting 24% year-over-year growth. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $758.6 million.

Consumer: The segment generated $317.8 million (or 12% of revenue), marking a 30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $315.4 million.

Communications: Revenues were $315.1 million, which accounted for 12% of total revenues and increased 32% from the prior-year quarter. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $279.9 million.

The adjusted gross margin expanded 270 basis points to 69.4%, while the adjusted operating margin came in at 41.2%, up 220 basis points year over year.

Analog Devices’ Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of May 3, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $2.38 billion compared with $2.72 billion as of Feb. 1, 2025. The company had no short-term investments in the second quarter.

Long-term debt was $6.65 billion, marginally up from $6.61 billion in the previous quarter.

Analog Devices generated $819 million in operating cash flow and $729 million in free cash flow during the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

ADI also returned $740 million to shareholders, comprising $491 million in dividends and $249 million in share repurchases.

ADI Offers Strong Q3 Guidance

For third-quarter fiscal 2025, management expects net sales of $2.75 billion (+/- $100 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.61 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 12.8%.

The company anticipates a non-GAAP operating margin of 41.5% (+/- 100 bps).

Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be $1.92 (+/-10 cents) per share. The consensus mark for the same is pinned at $1.80 per share, unchanged over the past 60 days, indicating a year-over-year rise of 13.9%. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, ADI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Amphenol APH, Juniper Networks JNPR and Upwork UPWK are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector. APH, JNPR and UPWK sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

APH shares have gained 26.4% for the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APH’s full-year 2025 earnings is pegged at $2.62 per share, up by 4 cents over the past seven days, suggesting a growth of 38.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

JNPR shares have gained 4.8% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JNPR’s full-year fiscal 2025 earnings has been revised upward to $2.09 in the past 30 days, suggesting year-over-year growth of 21.5%.

UPWK shares have gained 38% over the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UPWK’s full-year 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.14 per share, implying a rise of 9.62% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.