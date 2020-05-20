Analog Devices Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Analog Devices (ADI) released a profit for second quarter that declined from last year.

The company's profit totaled $267.70 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $367.94 million, or $0.98 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.7% to $1.32 billion from $1.53 billion last year.

Analog Devices earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q2): $1.08 vs. $1.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.04 -Revenue (Q2): $1.32 Bln vs. $1.53 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.97 - $1.19 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.25 - 1.39 Bln

