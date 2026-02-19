Analog Devices Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Analog Devices ADI reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 non-GAAP earnings of $2.46 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.5%. This company reported earnings of $1.63 per share in the year-ago period.

Analog Devices’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 5.2%.

Analog Devices’ first-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues of $3.16 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3%. The top line increased 30% from the year-ago quarter’s revenues of $2.42 billion.

Analog Devices, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Analog Devices, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Analog Devices, Inc. Quote

Analog Devices’ Q1 Details

Industrial: Revenues from this segment were $1.49 billion, representing 47% of total revenues and reflecting 38% year-over-year growth.

Automotive: Revenues reached $794.4 million (or 25% of total revenue), up 8% year over year.

Communications: Revenues came in at $476.8 million, accounting for 15% of total revenues and rising 63% year over year.

Consumer: The segment generated $399.8 million (or 13% of revenues), marking a 27% increase compared with the same quarter last year.

The adjusted gross margin expanded 240 basis points to 71.2%, while the adjusted operating margin was 45.5%, up 500 basis points year over year.

ADI’s Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

As of Jan. 31, 2026, cash and cash equivalents were approximately $2.91 billion, up from $2.5 billion as of Nov. 1, 2025. The company also held $1.14 billion in short-term investments during the first quarter.

Long-term debt was $7.24 billion compared with $8.15 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

Analog Devices generated $1.37 billion in operating cash flow and $1.26 billion in free cash flow during the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

In the fiscal first quarter, the company returned $1 billion to shareholders, comprising $484 million in dividends and $516 million in share repurchases.

ADI Initiates Q2 FY26 Guidance

For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, management expects revenues of $3.5 billion (+/- $100 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $3.21 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 20.7%.

The company projects a reported operating margin of approximately 36.4% (+/-150 bps) and an adjusted operating margin of about 47.5% (+/-100 bps).

Reported earnings are anticipated to be $2.19 (+/-$0.15) per share, while adjusted earnings are expected to be $2.88 (+/-$0.15) per share. The consensus mark for the same is pinned at $2.45 per share.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, ADI carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Lam Research LRCX, Applied Materials AMAT and Advanced Energy Industries AEIS are some other top-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the Zacks Computer and Technology sector. Lam Research, Applied Materials and Advanced Energy Industries sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lam Research’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $5.26 per share, revised upward by 8.9% over the past 30 days and suggests a year-over-year increase of 27.1%. Lam Research shares have soared 169.7% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Applied Materials’ fiscal 2026 earnings has moved upward by 10.5% over the past seven days to $10.63 per share, calling for an increase of 12.9% year over year. Applied Materials shares have climbed 109.9% in trailing 12 months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Advanced Energy Industries’ 2026 earnings has been revised upward to $8.20 per share from $7.86 over the past seven days. Advanced Energy Industries shares have surged 146.8% over the past year.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.