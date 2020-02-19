Analog Devices Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Analog Devices (ADI) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $203.87 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $355.01 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.6% to $1.30 billion from $1.54 billion last year.

Analog Devices earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q1): $1.03 vs. $1.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.00 -Revenue (Q1): $1.30 Bln vs. $1.54 Bln last year.

