Analog Devices Profit Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - Analog Devices (ADI) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $518.51 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $392.23 million, or $0.79 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Analog Devices reported adjusted earnings of $2.05 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 124467.5% to $2.880 billion from $2.312 million last year.

Analog Devices earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $518.51 Mln. vs. $392.23 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.04 vs. $0.79 last year. -Revenue: $2.880 Bln vs. $2.312 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.0 Bln +/- $100M Full year EPS guidance: $2.22 +/-$0.10

