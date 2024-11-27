Analog Devices price target raised to $280 from $254 at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI raised the firm’s price target on Analog Devices (ADI) to $280 from $254 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm believes guidance contemplates a cautious supply chain, which has undergone seven quarters of inventory correction and is heading to below “normal” levels. This, combined with its view that Analog is shipping about 22% below consumption, leads the firm to contend that the company should be set up for a material snapback in demand starting in the January or April-end quarter.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ADI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.