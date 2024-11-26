News & Insights

Analog Devices price target raised to $250 from $245 at BofA

November 26, 2024 — 01:45 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BofA analyst Vivek Arya raised the firm’s price target on Analog Devices (ADI) to $250 from $245 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after Q4 results were slightly better than expected on China auto strength and consumer and the Q1 sales outlook was inline with consensus, down 4% quarter-over-quarter. Analog Devices suggested a “strong growth year in FY25,” but the firm doesn’t see it yet until the company’s core industrial segment starts to show above seasonal growth, the analyst tells investors. The read-across is “net negative” for Texas Instruments (TXN) and Microchip (MCHP) given the muted industrial recovery, but “inline/somewhat better for auto peers” like NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) and On Semiconductor (ON), the analyst added.

