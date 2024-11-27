News & Insights

Stocks
ADI

Analog Devices price target lowered to $248 from $252 at Morgan Stanley

November 27, 2024 — 08:36 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore lowered the firm’s price target on Analog Devices (ADI) to $248 from $252 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Analog reported an in-line October-end quarter and guided for a slightly softer than anticipated January quarter, notes the analyst. While Analog is past the trough and “gets high scores for downcycle management,” recovery from here is somewhat end-market dependent, the analyst added in a post-earnings note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ADI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.