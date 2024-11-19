Analog Devices price target lowered to $245 from $255 at BofA

BofA lowered the firm’s price target on Analog Devices (ADI) to $245 from $255 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm revisits its estimates ahead of earnings due on November 26 to adjust for soft Industrial trends led by U.S. and Europe markets as well as weaker auto production at Western and Japanese OEMs, the analyst tells investors in a preview note.

