Analog Devices price target lowered to $227 from $233 at Truist

Truist lowered the firm’s price target on Analog Devices (ADI) to $227 from $233 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. Truist says it’s “tough” to get excited about buying the stock here, even though the firm “loves” the company, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Analog Devices beat above-seasonal expectations for Q3 on both revenue and EPS, but January guidance is mixed vs. consensus, the firm says.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ADI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.