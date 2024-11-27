News & Insights

Analog Devices price target lowered to $227 from $233 at Truist

November 27, 2024 — 08:30 am EST

Truist lowered the firm’s price target on Analog Devices (ADI) to $227 from $233 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. Truist says it’s “tough” to get excited about buying the stock here, even though the firm “loves” the company, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Analog Devices beat above-seasonal expectations for Q3 on both revenue and EPS, but January guidance is mixed vs. consensus, the firm says.

