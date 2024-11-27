News & Insights

Stocks
ADI

Analog Devices price target lowered to $220 from $235 at Piper Sandler

November 27, 2024 — 06:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Piper Sandler lowered the firm’s price target on Analog Devices (ADI) to $220 from $235 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm notes the company reported mixed results for its Q4 earnings as October quarter results exceeded expectations, while January guidance was below estimates. Looking ahead, Analog Devices has guided for a sequential decline of LSD in the segment and believes that volume growth will remain muted through the coming year, Piper adds.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ADI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.