Analog Devices Names Richard Puccio CFO

January 25, 2024 — 07:38 am EST

(RTTNews) - Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), a manufacturer of integrated circuits, on Thursday said it appointed Richard Puccio as the executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective February 5.

Puccio will taking over from Jim Mollica who has been the interim finance chief after the previous CFO resigned in May.

Richard Puccio joins ADI from Amazon Web Services where he served as the CFO. Prior to this role he was with PricewaterhouseCoopers for nearly 29 years.

In pre-market activity, ADI shares are trading at $199.70, up 0.71% on the Nasdaq.

