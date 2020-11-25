Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Price Targets

It's been a good week for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest annual results, and the shares gained 2.0% to US$136. Analog Devices reported US$5.6b in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.28 beat expectations, being 2.3% higher than what the analysts expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:ADI Earnings and Revenue Growth November 26th 2020

After the latest results, the 20 analysts covering Analog Devices are now predicting revenues of US$6.18b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a meaningful 10% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 25% to US$4.13. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$6.01b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.12 in 2021. There doesn't appear to have been a major change in sentiment following the results, other than the slight bump in revenue estimates.

The consensus price target increased 8.5% to US$150, with an improved revenue forecast carrying the promise of a more valuable business, in time. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Analog Devices at US$165 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$76.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Analog Devices' past performance and to peers in the same industry. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 10%, in line with its 12% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 9.3% next year. It's clear that while Analog Devices' revenue growth is expected to continue on its current trajectory, it's only expected to grow in line with the industry itself.

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. They also upgraded their revenue forecasts, although the latest estimates suggest that Analog Devices will grow in line with the overall industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

