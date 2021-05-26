Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.69 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ADI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.29% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $163.72, the dividend yield is 1.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ADI was $163.72, representing a -0.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $165.17 and a 48.28% increase over the 52 week low of $110.41.

ADI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). ADI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.19. Zacks Investment Research reports ADI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 27.72%, compared to an industry average of 28.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ADI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ADI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ADI as a top-10 holding:

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG)

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI)

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (KARS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSI with an increase of 15.88% over the last 100 days. FIVG has the highest percent weighting of ADI at 5.13%.

