Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.69 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ADI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.29% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $163.72, the dividend yield is 1.69%.
The previous trading day's last sale of ADI was $163.72, representing a -0.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $165.17 and a 48.28% increase over the 52 week low of $110.41.
ADI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). ADI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.19. Zacks Investment Research reports ADI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 27.72%, compared to an industry average of 28.4%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ADI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to ADI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ADI as a top-10 holding:
- Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG)
- Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI)
- VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
- iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
- KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (KARS).
The top-performing ETF of this group is PSI with an increase of 15.88% over the last 100 days. FIVG has the highest percent weighting of ADI at 5.13%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.