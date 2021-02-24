Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.69 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ADI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.29% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ADI was $157.7, representing a -4.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $164.40 and a 99.43% increase over the 52 week low of $79.08.

ADI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). ADI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.77. Zacks Investment Research reports ADI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 22.17%, compared to an industry average of 16.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ADI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ADI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ADI as a top-10 holding:

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG)

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (KARS)

ETF Series Solutions (ACIO)

First Trust Long/Short Equity (FTLS)

Direxion Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KARS with an increase of 53.97% over the last 100 days. FIVG has the highest percent weighting of ADI at 5.13%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.