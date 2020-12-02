Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2020

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.62 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ADI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ADI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $140.73, the dividend yield is 1.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ADI was $140.73, representing a -0.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $141.91 and a 77.97% increase over the 52 week low of $79.08.

ADI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). ADI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.28. Zacks Investment Research reports ADI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 14.92%, compared to an industry average of -8.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ADI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ADI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ADI as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (KARS)

First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Index Fund (QTEC)

ETF Series Solutions (ACIO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KARS with an increase of 39.85% over the last 100 days. SMH has the highest percent weighting of ADI at 4.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.