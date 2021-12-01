Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.69 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ADI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ADI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $180.25, the dividend yield is 1.53%.
The previous trading day's last sale of ADI was $180.25, representing a -6.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $191.95 and a 29.85% increase over the 52 week low of $138.81.
ADI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM). ADI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.69. Zacks Investment Research reports ADI's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 16.69%, compared to an industry average of 26.9%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the adi Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to ADI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ADI as a top-10 holding:
- KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (KARS)
- Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI)
- First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)
- Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ)
- Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (FDRV).
The top-performing ETF of this group is PSI with an increase of 20.73% over the last 100 days. KARS has the highest percent weighting of ADI at 4.82%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.