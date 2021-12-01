Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.69 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ADI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ADI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $180.25, the dividend yield is 1.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ADI was $180.25, representing a -6.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $191.95 and a 29.85% increase over the 52 week low of $138.81.

ADI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM). ADI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.69. Zacks Investment Research reports ADI's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 16.69%, compared to an industry average of 26.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the adi Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ADI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ADI as a top-10 holding:

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (KARS)

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI)

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ)

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (FDRV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSI with an increase of 20.73% over the last 100 days. KARS has the highest percent weighting of ADI at 4.82%.

