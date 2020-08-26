Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 27, 2020

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.62 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ADI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ADI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $119.9, the dividend yield is 2.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ADI was $119.9, representing a -5.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $127.39 and a 51.63% increase over the 52 week low of $79.08.

ADI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). ADI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.98. Zacks Investment Research reports ADI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -7.09%, compared to an industry average of -17%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ADI Dividend History page.

