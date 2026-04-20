Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

A strong stock as of late has been Analog Devices (ADI). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 20% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $372.45 in the previous session. Analog Devices has gained 37% since the start of the year compared to the 6.1% gain for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 35.9% return for the Zacks Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on February 18, 2026, Analog Devices reported EPS of $2.46 versus consensus estimate of $2.3 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 1.36%.

For the current fiscal year, Analog Devices is expected to post earnings of $11.38 per share on $13.91 in revenues. This represents a 46.08% change in EPS on a 26.26% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $12.68 per share on $15.16 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 11.39% and 8.98%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While Analog Devices has moved to its 52-week high in the recent past, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Analog Devices has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 32.6X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 32.6X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 31X versus its peer group's average of 38.7X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.49. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Analog Devices currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Analog Devices passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Analog Devices shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.