Analog Devices Guides Q2 Earnings In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) forecast second-quarter revenue of $1.60 billion, plus or minus $50 million, reported earnings of $1.06, plus or minus $0.08, and adjusted earnings per share of $1.44, plus or minus $0.08.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter on revenues of $1.55 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The ADI board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.69 per outstanding share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 9, 2021 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on February 26, 2021.

