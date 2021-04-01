Analog Devices get EU nod for $21 bln Maxim buy

US Markets
U.S. chipmaker Analog Devices (ADI) has gained unconditional EU antitrust clearance for its $21 billion acquisition of rival Maxim Integrated, its biggest ever deal, a filing on the European Commission website showed on Thursday.

ADI is seeking to boost its market share in automotive and 5G chipmaking with the deal, which will also enable it to better compete with larger competitors including Texas Instruments TXN.O.

Reuters reported on March 26 that the deal would win EU approval without the EU competition enforcer demanding concessions.

