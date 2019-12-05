Analog Devices Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Xilinx - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Xilinx, Inc.(XLNX) for the unauthorized use by Xilinx of several important ADI patents relating to converter technology in at least two of Xilinx's High End Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC products. The lawsuit seeks damages and an injunction that prevents Xilinx from selling any products that infringe ADI's patents.

Larry Weiss, Senior Vice President and General Counsel, Analog Devices, said: "We are committed to defending and protecting our intellectual property, which creates long-term value for all our stakeholders."

