ANALOG DEVICES Earnings Results: $ADI Reports Quarterly Earnings

ANALOG DEVICES ($ADI) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $1.63 per share, beating estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $2,423,170,000, beating estimates of $2,381,269,768 by $41,900,232.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ADI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ANALOG DEVICES Insider Trading Activity

ANALOG DEVICES insiders have traded $ADI stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY M BRYANT (EVP & Pres. Global Bus. Units) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $18,068,300 .

. VINCENT ROCHE (Chair & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $11,128,100 .

. EDWARD H. FRANK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,495 shares for an estimated $346,750.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ANALOG DEVICES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 736 institutional investors add shares of ANALOG DEVICES stock to their portfolio, and 806 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ANALOG DEVICES Government Contracts

We have seen $159,724 of award payments to $ADI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

ANALOG DEVICES Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ADI stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.