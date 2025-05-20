ANALOG DEVICES Earnings Preview: Recent $ADI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ANALOG DEVICES ($ADI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,530,946,556 and earnings of $1.72 per share.
ANALOG DEVICES Insider Trading Activity
ANALOG DEVICES insiders have traded $ADI stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 35 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- VINCENT ROCHE (Chair & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $14,828,064.
- VIVEK JAIN (EVP, Global Operations) sold 12,684 shares for an estimated $2,663,640
- RAY STATA has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 12,500 shares for an estimated $2,339,692.
- RICHARD C JR PUCCIO (EVP and CFO) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $836,760
ANALOG DEVICES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 810 institutional investors add shares of ANALOG DEVICES stock to their portfolio, and 863 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 3,058,729 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $616,853,877
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 2,457,946 shares (-80.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $495,693,969
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 2,407,460 shares (+26.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $485,512,458
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 1,898,941 shares (-76.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $382,959,431
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN added 1,777,846 shares (+2085.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $358,538,202
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,772,930 shares (-7.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $357,546,793
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 1,722,139 shares (+82.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $347,303,772
ANALOG DEVICES Government Contracts
We have seen $159,724 of award payments to $ADI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- RASKL REPAIR PURCHASE ORDER: $155,348
- TO PROVIDE FUNDING TO ANALOG DEVICES FEDERAL, LLC FOR THE REPAIR OF 2 REALLY SIMPLE KEYLOADER DEVICES (RASK...: $4,376
ANALOG DEVICES Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ADI in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/14/2025
- Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 02/14/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 02/14/2025
- Maxim Group issued a "Buy" rating on 02/14/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/27/2024
ANALOG DEVICES Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ADI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ADI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $232.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $214.0 on 04/21/2025
- Vik Chopra from Wells Fargo set a target price of $255.0 on 02/14/2025
- David Williams from Williams Trading set a target price of $245.0 on 02/14/2025
- Harsh Kumar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $220.0 on 11/27/2024
