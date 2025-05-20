ANALOG DEVICES Earnings Preview: Recent $ADI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ANALOG DEVICES ($ADI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,530,946,556 and earnings of $1.72 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ADI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ANALOG DEVICES Insider Trading Activity

ANALOG DEVICES insiders have traded $ADI stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 35 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VINCENT ROCHE (Chair & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $14,828,064 .

. VIVEK JAIN (EVP, Global Operations) sold 12,684 shares for an estimated $2,663,640

RAY STATA has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 12,500 shares for an estimated $2,339,692 .

. RICHARD C JR PUCCIO (EVP and CFO) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $836,760

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ANALOG DEVICES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 810 institutional investors add shares of ANALOG DEVICES stock to their portfolio, and 863 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ANALOG DEVICES Government Contracts

We have seen $159,724 of award payments to $ADI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

ANALOG DEVICES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ADI in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/14/2025

Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 02/14/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 02/14/2025

Maxim Group issued a "Buy" rating on 02/14/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/27/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for ANALOG DEVICES, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ADI forecast page.

ANALOG DEVICES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ADI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ADI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $232.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $214.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Vik Chopra from Wells Fargo set a target price of $255.0 on 02/14/2025

on 02/14/2025 David Williams from Williams Trading set a target price of $245.0 on 02/14/2025

on 02/14/2025 Harsh Kumar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $220.0 on 11/27/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.