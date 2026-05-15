Analog Devices Climbs 57% YTD: Time to Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?

Analog Devices ADI shares have jumped 57.3% year to date, underperforming the Zacks Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry and the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s appreciation of 67.4% and decline of 17.3%, respectively.

ADI YTD Performance Chart



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The rise in stock price has resulted in ADI trading at a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 35.59X, much above the broader sector’s 25.87X. This overvaluation is further supported by Zacks Value Score of F.

ADI Forward 12 Month (P/E) Valuation Chart



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Given the dynamics, investors are wondering if it is the right time to invest in ADI stock. Let’s delve deeper into the fundamentals and financials to know if it is the right time to buy, sell or retain ADI stock.

Growth Across Segments Drives ADI Stock

Analog Devices started fiscal 2026 with strong momentum, posting revenues of $3.16 billion, up 30% year over year, and delivering growth across all end markets. Industrial and communications led the quarter as AI infrastructure, data center buildouts and cyclical improvement continued to support demand.

ADI’s industrial revenues rose 38% year over year, communications climbed 63%, consumer increased 27% and automotive advanced 8%. The strength in automated test equipment and data center applications is driving ADI’s topline. while electro-optical interfaces, precision power management, protection and monitoring continued to benefit from the shift from 800G toward 1.6T networks.

Energy transition demand among enterprises and institutions for grid management and battery storage systems to improve energy generation, transmission and distribution has also resulted in traction in ADI’s chips. This was further supported by strong demand for advanced sensors, mixed-signal and power solutions in aerospace and defence.

ADI’s data center business has been growing in double digits year over year for the past four quarters. The company expects AI-driven advancements, including the development of more capable and content-rich humanoid robots, to create significant long-term growth opportunities and further strengthen ADI’s position in the robotics market.

Adoption of higher-voltage architectures, mainly 48V and 54V, and vertical power is expanding its serviceable market, while DC power control and multiphase controllers enable efficient GPU and CPU power regulation. Optical connectivity is another tailwind as AI networking shifts toward optical circuit switching. ADI’s precision control and monitoring solutions help improve bandwidth density and reduce cost per bit.

ADI Protects Its Margins Amid Rising Competition

ADI’s competitors include Texas Instruments TXN, STMicroelectronics STM and NXP Semiconductors NXPI. Texas Instruments competes with ADI in analog, digital and mixed signal chains, precision sensing and power management for consumer electronics products. NXP Semiconductor is one of the leading solution providers of analog and mixed-signal chips serving mobile, connectivity and consumer applications, and providing front-end, power management and mixed signal for consumer devices, especially in mobile and IOT markets.

Texas Instruments serves the auto market with its analog sensors, power ICs, in-vehicle networking/signal chain and driver assistance electronics. STMicroelectronics competes with ADI with its sensors, such as MEMS and inertial, analog front ends, interface ICs and microcontrollers. Although intense competition from major players pushed ADI to increase its research & development and sales & marketing spending at double-digit rates, the company’s strong revenue growth has helped protect its margins.

Despite strong competition, a rise in operating expenditure and capital expenditure, Analog Devices' margins expanded. Profitability improved sharply as adjusted gross margin reached 71.2% and adjusted operating margin rose to 45.5%, while adjusted EPS was $2.46. ADI’s operating cash flow was $1.37 billion in the quarter and free cash flow was $4.56 billion over the trailing 12 months.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, ADI expects revenues of $3.5 billion (+/- $100 million) and adjusted EPS of $2.88. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.51 billion, indicating year-over year growth of 33%. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.88 per share, indicating year-over year growth of 56%. Estimates for second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings have remained unchanged for the past 60 days.



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Conclusion: Buy ADI Stock Now

ADI still faces a competitive field that includes Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics and NXP Semiconductors and other risks like tariffs and trade restrictions, supply-chain disruption amid the geopolitical tensions. However, ADI enters the next quarter with broad-based growth, expanding margins and strong cash generation. AI-related demand across automated test equipment and data center applications is adding another layer of support, while the dividend increase and ongoing buybacks reinforce management's confidence. Considering these factors, we suggest investors invest in this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.