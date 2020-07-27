Analog Devices Buys HDMI Business From INVECAS For Undisclosed Terms - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) said Monday it has acquired the High Definition Multimedia Interface or HDMI business of INVECAS, a Santa Clara based company specializing in embedded software and system level solutions. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Analog Devices or ADI noted that the HDMI business acquisition will provide it with complete audio and video solutions to meet the growing needs of enterprise and consumer markets. It will enable ADI to augment its portfolio of sensing technologies and solutions that enhance human interaction and experiences.

ADI noted that through this acquisition, it will increase its role in the standards body representing HDMI - which helps shape the future of all HDMI connected technologies, such as HDMI 2.1 feature sets and lower power consumption.

ADI will incorporate certification and compliance capabilities that will ensure support for customers throughout their HDMI development cycles, from concept to pre-compliance and release.

As the industry continues to expand and HMDI 2.1 is rolled out, applications such as 8K and 10K video, enhanced audio return, variable refresh rate and more will become commonplace, ADI noted. This will enable the company to expanding its offerings to a wider audience with broader feature sets and lower power consumption.

