Analog Devices Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ADI

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $214.97, changing hands as low as $212.73 per share. Analog Devices Inc shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADI's low point in its 52 week range is $175 per share, with $244.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $212.84. The ADI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

